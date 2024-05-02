Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.3 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $667,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.17.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

