Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.21. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 500 shares.

Invesque Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.67.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

