Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $901,550.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evelo Biosciences stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) by 1,835.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319,965 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 12.92% of Evelo Biosciences worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

