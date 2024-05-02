Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Trading Down 11.9%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 13,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 9,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
