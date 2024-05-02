iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after acquiring an additional 688,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.