JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.84

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.57. JBS shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 20,754 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.04.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. JBS had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

