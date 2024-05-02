John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.22.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.