John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.26. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 44,323 shares traded.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.