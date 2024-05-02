JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.81

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.81 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.32). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.31), with a volume of 1,366,281 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,220.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

