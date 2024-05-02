Kelly Services (KELYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KELYA stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.61%.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

