Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Down 1.1%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. 1,120,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,511,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Knightscope Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

About Knightscope

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSCP. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Knightscope by 215.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Knightscope during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Knightscope during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Knightscope by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Further Reading

