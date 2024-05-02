Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.
Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.
Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF Company Profile
The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.
