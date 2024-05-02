LanzaTech Global (LNZA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. LanzaTech Global has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 95.22% and a negative net margin of 214.11%. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. On average, analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LNZA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. LanzaTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNZA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

