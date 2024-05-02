Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $830.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $863.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $272.40 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.55.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

