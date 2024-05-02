Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,752,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,927,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 868,005 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,620,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 359.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,403 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,966,000 after buying an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

