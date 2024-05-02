Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $49.50. Approximately 93,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 44,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.
Lasertec Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.
About Lasertec
Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.
