Leafly (LFLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Leafly has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Leafly has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Leafly from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Leafly

About Leafly

(Get Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.