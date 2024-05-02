Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.14

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.14 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 71.07 ($0.89). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 72.30 ($0.91), with a volume of 1,305,698 shares changing hands.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £584.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,410.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

