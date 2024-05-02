Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on AbbVie Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.27 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2025 earnings at $11.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.72 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,822,000 after buying an additional 491,391 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

