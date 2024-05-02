Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Shares Down 0.4%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Lefteris Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.
Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile
Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lefteris Acquisition
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.