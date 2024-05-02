Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in April

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,287,100 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 6,795,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,429.0 days.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Price Performance

Leonardo stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.