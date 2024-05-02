Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in April

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,287,100 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 6,795,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,429.0 days.
Leonardo Price Performance
Leonardo stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.
Leonardo Company Profile
