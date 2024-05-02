Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,382 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Energy worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 778,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In other Liberty Energy news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,459 shares of company stock worth $3,592,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

