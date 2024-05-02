Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $3,135,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 357,756 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Performance

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,999 shares of company stock worth $1,100,444 in the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LQDA

Liquidia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.