Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 276,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 23,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

