LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $383,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RAMP stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

