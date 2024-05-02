Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

