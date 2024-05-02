Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Trading 3% Higher

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 141,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 338,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

