Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 672,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 251,926 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

CCSI opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $226.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $87.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

