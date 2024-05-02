Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 47.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of FOX by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 143,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

