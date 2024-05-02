Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 148.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $595.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,649 shares of company stock valued at $920,392 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

