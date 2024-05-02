Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Hanmi Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 69.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

HAFC stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $475.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

