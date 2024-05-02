Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Get Kaman alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 23.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kaman by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Saturday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Price Performance

NYSE KAMN opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Kaman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.