Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 11,300 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82.
PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.
In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.
