Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 11,300 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.