Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 19,500 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 109,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

SNCY stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $719.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.