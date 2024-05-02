Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $2,705,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,308,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.13 per share, with a total value of $261,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,450 shares in the company, valued at $44,219,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,073 shares of company stock worth $4,966,061. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of CRMT opened at $58.25 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $127.96. The company has a market cap of $372.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

