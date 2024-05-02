Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $208,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 871.43%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

