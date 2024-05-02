Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 24,400 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $446.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

