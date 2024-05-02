Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 25,900 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 92.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 791,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 380,324 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 252,095 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 156.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 201,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 122,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 2.71. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.