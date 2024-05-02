Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $224,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 65.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. StockNews.com cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of GDOT opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $480.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

