Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $286,000 in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $3,957,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $2,068,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

