Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $302,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of OraSure Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,396,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,820,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 753,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 118.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 935,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 506,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

OSUR stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $407.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.