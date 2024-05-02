Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $222,000 Investment in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 55.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $138.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.34. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $88.79 and a 12 month high of $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

