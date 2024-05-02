Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $332,000 Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $127,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.89 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $981.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.14.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

