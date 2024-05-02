Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,029,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,697,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $791.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.67. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BioLife Solutions

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $562,145. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.