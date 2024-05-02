Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of CEVA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 99.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CEVA by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in CEVA by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in CEVA by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CEVA

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $109,688.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Down 2.3 %

CEVA stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $467.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEVA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

