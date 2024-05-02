Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 635,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 168,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HealthStream by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Stock Up 1.2 %

HSTM stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $792.53 million, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSTM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $619,320. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.