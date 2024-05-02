Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $375.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

