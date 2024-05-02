Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 43,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TTEC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $346.39 million, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

