Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 10,100 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 59,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.3 %

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.