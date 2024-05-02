Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 15,600 TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of TrueBlue at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $4,582,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 305,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TrueBlue by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBI opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.48. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $492.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.53 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

